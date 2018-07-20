First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and his longtime girlfriend, Tracy have finally tied the knot traditionally.

Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo, and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot at 7 Guava Link(Gowa Street) Community 18, Adjacent Community 18 Police Station on July 17.

Wearing a Kente Cloth, both Sarkodie and Tracy looked gorgeous. And (their daughter) was also present at the ceremony.

Reports say they will have their white wedding this weekend where some notable public figures and celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.

The BET Award-winning rapper has been dating Tracy since the beginning of his career.

