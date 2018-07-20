Entertainment, Gossip

First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and his longtime girlfriend, Tracy have finally tied the knot traditionally.

Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo, and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot at 7 Guava Link(Gowa Street) Community 18, Adjacent Community 18 Police Station on July 17.

Wearing a Kente Cloth, both Sarkodie and Tracy looked gorgeous. And (their daughter) was also present at the ceremony.

See photos below:

Sarkodie's Traditional wedding

Sarkodie's Traditional wedding

Sarkodie's Traditional wedding

Reports say they will have their white wedding this weekend where some notable public figures and celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.

The BET Award-winning rapper has been dating Tracy since the beginning of his career.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija exposes the difficult corner his baby mamas are in

Floyd Mayweather expecting baby with girlfriend Jennifer Duran

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

Dayo Amusa Shares Beautiful Photos To Mark Her Birthday

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

Nigerian Man steals honda cars because they are easy to ‘unlock and sell’

Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Cole leaves his wife dazed with their 23rd wedding anniversary gift

Police speak on assassination attempt on Dino Melaye, summon Senator

Dayo Amusa shares beautiful photos to mark her birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *