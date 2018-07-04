Trending

Five Teachers Sacked For Impregnating SS3 Student In Kebbi State

For impregnating an SS3 student, 5 teachers of the Polytechnic Academic Staff Secondary School Birnin Kebbi, have been fired. It was disclosed that the female student was also expelled from the school.

The five teachers were sacked following the recommendation of a committee set up by the school to investigate the matter.

“The committee submitted report on Monday and recommended that all the five teachers should be dismissed from service immediately.

“The management have dismissed the teachers and the victim was also expelled from the school.“When the committee interrogated each of the teachers, they confessed that they have been having sexual relationship with the victim separately, so, they were sacked immediately based on the committee’s recommendations”, a source disclosed to NAN.

According to reports, the affected teachers had forwarded an appeal against their dismissal to the school’s management board.

-NationalHelm


