Floyd Mayweather slams 50 Cent again, compares his net worth to his $18M wristwatch

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have been beefing each other for a while now.

The retired American boxer dragged the heck out of 50 Cent with his recent Instagram post.

In a new reply to 50 Cent’s diss, Floyd Mayweather who topped Forbes’ 2018 highest paid athlete list, compared the rapper’s net worth to one of his writs watches, stating that they are not on the same level.

He wrote;

You’re Not Supposed To Be Beefing With Me. You’re Supposed To Be Beefing With My WATCH. Me And You Are Not On The Same Level!!!

Leave a Comment…

comments