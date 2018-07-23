Entertainment, Gossip

Floyd Mayweather slams 50 Cent again, compares his net worth to his $18M wristwatch

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent have been beefing each other for a while now.

The retired American boxer dragged the heck out of 50 Cent with his recent Instagram post.

In a new reply to 50 Cent’s diss, Floyd Mayweather who topped Forbes’ 2018 highest paid athlete list, compared the rapper’s net worth to one of his writs watches, stating that they are not on the same level.

He wrote;

You’re Not Supposed To Be Beefing With Me. You’re Supposed To Be Beefing With My WATCH. Me And You Are Not On The Same Level!!!

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

More photos from Sunmbo Adeoye’s baby’s christening in the United States

VIDEO: Sauti Sol Ft. Nyashinski – Short N Sweet

“You gonna make me tear up,” – Tiwa Savage reacts to Teebillz’ birthday message to their son, Jamil

Lady collapses and dies during Church service in Delta State

Comedienne Emanuella celebrates her 8th birthday

Comedienne Emanuella Celebrates Her 8th Birthday Today (Photos)

Could Chidinma Ekile be pregnant?

Bobrisky’s outfit to Halima Abubakar’s ‘Blood battle’ Movie Premiere

Gifty Powers declares she will always be a ‘god forever’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *