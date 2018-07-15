Folorunsho Alakija celebrates 67th birthday

Folorunsho Alakija, who is one of the richest women in Africa is celebrating her 67th birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram page expressing how happy she is, she thanked God for the priceless gift of life and the wonderful people she has met.

She wrote:

Today is my birthday, and my heart is full of nothing but gratitude. On this special day, I just want to thank God Almighty for the priceless gift of life that He has given me and for the wonderful people He has put in my life.

I pray to the Lord for more of an ecstatic day like today. May each day of my life be filled with renewed strength and brighter times in Jesus name; AMEN. To all my birthday mates, I celebrate with you too❤ Cheers!

Folorunso Alakija was born on July 15th, 1951. She is a Nigerian businesswoman, one of the richest African women, and one of the richest black women in the world. In 2014, she temporarily unseated Oprah Winfrey as the richest woman of African descent in the world.

She is a business tycoon involved in the fashion, oil and printing industries. She is the group managing director of The Rose of Sharon Group which consists of The Rose of Sharon Prints & Promotions Limited and Digital Reality Prints Limited and the executive vice-chairman of Famfa Oil Limited.

Alakija is ranked by Forbes as the richest woman in Nigeria with an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion. As of 2015, she is listed as the second most powerful woman in Africa after Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the 87th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes.

