Barcelona superstar and football icon, Lionel Messi, 31, is currently enjoying summer break with his family in Ibiza ahead of the new domestic season.

The Argentine star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner was spotted on Tuesday unwinding on a luxury yacht in the sun with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo and some of his family members.

Before making his way into the yacht, Messi took time to pose for a series of photos with some delighted fans.

Photos as you scroll below,

Leave a Comment…

comments