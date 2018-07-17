Forbes Releases 2018  List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers

American boxer Floyd Mayweather was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer on Monday on a list that saw actor George Clooney take the No. 2 spot with the highest annual pay of his career.

Reality star Kylie Jenner, 20, came in third on the annual Forbes Celebrity 100 list, largely thanks to her booming cosmetics line that Forbes said put her on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States.

Forbes compiled its 2018 list estimating pre-tax earnings from June 2017-June 2018.

Mayweather pulled in some $285 million in the period, largely thanks to his August 2017 comeback fight win over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.

Here is Forbes’ top 10:

1. Floyd Mayweather — $285 million

2. George Clooney — $239 million

3. Kylie Jenner — $166.5 million

4. Judy Sheindlin — $147 million

5. Dwayne Johnson — $124 million

6. U2 — $118 million

7. Coldplay — $115.5 million

8. Lionel Messi — $111 million

9. Ed Sheeran — $110 million

10. Cristian Ronaldo — $108 million