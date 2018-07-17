Entertainment, Gossip

Forbes releases 2018 Top 100 World’s highest paid Entertainers List

Floyd Mayweather ($285 mil in pretax annual earnings), captures the top spot on Forbes’ 20th annual Celebrity 100 ranking of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

The boxer’s August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor generated more than $550 million in revenue, with Money Mayweather earning $275 million, securing him the No. 1 spot for the second year since 2015.

George Clooney ($239 mil) is in the No. 2 spot after British liquor giant Diageo purchased Casamigos, the tequila company Clooney cofounded, giving him the best annual take-home of his—or any actor’s—career.
Kylie Jenner ($166.5 mil) returns to the list at No. 3, a significant jump from the 2017 newcomer’s spot at No. 59, followed by Judge Judy Sheindlin ($147 mil) at No. 4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, earning $124 million, rounds out the top five. The Rock nearly doubled his 2017 $65 million payday, and his acting-related earnings are the largest ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has tracked the Celebrity 100.

Check out the full list below:

#1 Floyd Mayweather 41 $285 M Athletes
#2 George Clooney 57 $239 M Actors
#3 Kylie Jenner 20 $166.5 M Personalities
#4 Judy Sheindlin 75 $147 M Personalities
#5 Dwayne Johnson 46 $124 M Actors
#6 U2 – $118 M Musicians
#7 Coldplay – $115.5 M Musicians
#8 Lionel Messi 31 $111 M Athletes
#9 Ed Sheeran 27 $110 M Musicians
#10 Cristiano Ronaldo 33 $108 M Athletes
#11 Bruno Mars 32 $100 M Musicians
#12 Conor McGregor 30 $99 M Athletes
#13 Neymar 26 $90 M Athletes
#13 Howard Stern 64 $90 M Personalities
#15 Ellen DeGeneres 60 $87.5 M Personalities
#16 James Patterson 71 $86 M Authors
#17 LeBron James 33 $85.5 M Athletes
#18 Rush Limbaugh 67 $84.5 M Personalities
#19 Katy Perry 33 $83 M Musicians
#20 Robert Downey Jr. 53 $81 M Actors
#21 Taylor Swift 28 $80 M Musicians
#22 Dr. Phil McGraw 67 $77.5 M Personalities
#23 Roger Federer 36 $77.2 M Athletes
#24 Stephen Curry 30 $76.9 M Athletes
#25 Jay-Z 48 $76.5 M Musicians
#26 Ryan Seacrest 43 $74 M Personalities
#27 Guns N’ Roses – $71 M Musicians
#28 Roger Waters – $68 M Musicians
#29 Matt Ryan 33 $67.3 M Athletes
#30 Kim Kardashian West 37 $67 M Personalities
#31 Chris Hemsworth – $64.5 M Actors
#32 Sean Combs 48 $64 M Musicians
#33 David Copperfield 61 $62 M Magicians
#33 Gordon Ramsay 51 $62 M Personalities
#35 Beyoncé Knowles 36 $60 M Musicians
#36 Matthew Stafford 30 $59.5 M Athletes
#37 Kendrick Lamar – $58 M NA
#38 Jerry Seinfeld 64 $57.5 M Comedians
#39 Kevin Hart 39 $57 M Comedians
#39 The Weeknd 28 $57 M Musicians
#41 The Eagles – $56 M Musicians
#42 J.K. Rowling 52 $54 M Authors
#43 Kevin Durant 29 $53.7 M Athletes
#44 Depeche Mode – $53 M NA
#45 Luke Bryan 42 $52 M Musicians
#46 Pink 38 $52 M Musicians
#47 Jimmy Buffett 71 $51 M Musicians
#48 Lewis Hamilton 33 $51 M Athletes
#49 Lady Gaga – $50 M NA
#50 Calvin Harris 34 $48 M Musicians
#51 Paul McCartney 76 $47.5 M Musicians
#51 Russell Westbrook 29 $47.5 M Athletes
#52 Drake 31 $47 M Musicians
#53 Foo Fighters – $47 M Musicians
#54 Jennifer Lopez 48 $47 M Musicians
#55 James Harden 28 $46.4 M Athletes
#56 Elton John 71 $46 M Musicians
#57 Metallica – $46 M Musicians
#58 Garth Brooks 56 $45.5 M Musicians
#59 Jackie Chan 64 $45.5 M Actors
#60 The Chainsmokers – $45.5 M Musicians
#61 Canelo Alvarez 27 $44.5 M NA
#62 Steve Harvey 61 $44 M Personalities
#63 Simon Cowell 58 $43.5 M Personalities
#64 Billy Joel 69 $43.5 M Musicians
#66 Tiger Woods 42 $43.3 M Athletes
#67 Drew Brees 39 $42.9 M Athletes
#68 Sofía Vergara 46 $42.5 M Television actresses
#69 Sebastian Vettel 31 $42.3 M Athletes
#70 Derek Carr 27 $42.1 M NA
#71 Will Smith 49 $42 M Actors
#72 Rafael Nadal 32 $41.4 M Athletes
#72 Alex Smith 34 $41.4 M NA
#74 Phil Mickelson 48 $41.3 M Athletes
#75 Jordan Spieth 24 $41.2 M Athletes
#76 Scarlett Johansson 33 $40.5 M Actresses
#76 Akshay Kumar 50 $40.5 M Actors
78 Adam Sandler 51 $39.5 M Actors
#79 Damian Lillard 28 $39.2 M Athletes
#80 Anthony Joshua – $39 M NA
#80 Rolling Stones – $39 M Musicians
#82 Salman Khan 52 $37.7 M Actors
#82 Rory McIlroy 29 $37.7 M Athletes
#84 Kris Jenner – $37.5 M NA
#84 Rihanna 30 $37.5 M Musicians
#84 Bruce Springsteen 68 $37.5 M Musicians
#87 Kenny Chesney 50 $37 M Musicians
#87 Trumaine Johnson 28 $37 M NA
#89 Imagine Dragons – $36.5 M NA
#90 Jimmy Garoppolo 26 $36.2 M NA
#91 Kyrie Irving 26 $36.1 M NA
#92 Sean Hannity 56 $36 M Personalities
#93 Giannis Antetokounmpo 23 $35.5 M NA
#93 J. Cole – $35.5 M NA
#93 Blake Griffin 29 $35.5 M NA
#96 Ryan Tannehill 29 $35.2 M NA
#97 Von Miller 29 $35.1 M Athletes
#98 Dave Chappelle 44 $35 M Comedians
#98 Dr. Dre 53 $35 M Musicians
#98 Nas – $35 M Musicians

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Van Vicker forced to sleep outside by his family after Croatia lost to France (Video)

Reasons why Tiwa Savage snubbed Wizkid’s birthday

President Buhari speaks at 20th anniversary of the International Criminal Court (Photos)

Ini Edo looks stunning in new photos

Davido set to sell out the O2 Arena in London, just like Wizkid

AliBaba reveals why some sidechicks win over wives

Just Like Wizkid, Davido Sets To Sell-out The 02 Arena

Reasons why Tiwa Savage shunned Wizkid’s birthday

Rahma Indimi curses those separating her children from her

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *