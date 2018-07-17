Forbes releases 2018 Top 100 World’s highest paid Entertainers List

Floyd Mayweather ($285 mil in pretax annual earnings), captures the top spot on Forbes’ 20th annual Celebrity 100 ranking of the world’s highest-paid celebrities.

The boxer’s August 2017 fight versus Conor McGregor generated more than $550 million in revenue, with Money Mayweather earning $275 million, securing him the No. 1 spot for the second year since 2015.

George Clooney ($239 mil) is in the No. 2 spot after British liquor giant Diageo purchased Casamigos, the tequila company Clooney cofounded, giving him the best annual take-home of his—or any actor’s—career.

Kylie Jenner ($166.5 mil) returns to the list at No. 3, a significant jump from the 2017 newcomer’s spot at No. 59, followed by Judge Judy Sheindlin ($147 mil) at No. 4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, earning $124 million, rounds out the top five. The Rock nearly doubled his 2017 $65 million payday, and his acting-related earnings are the largest ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has tracked the Celebrity 100.

Check out the full list below:

#1 Floyd Mayweather 41 $285 M Athletes

#2 George Clooney 57 $239 M Actors

#3 Kylie Jenner 20 $166.5 M Personalities

#4 Judy Sheindlin 75 $147 M Personalities

#5 Dwayne Johnson 46 $124 M Actors

#6 U2 – $118 M Musicians

#7 Coldplay – $115.5 M Musicians

#8 Lionel Messi 31 $111 M Athletes

#9 Ed Sheeran 27 $110 M Musicians

#10 Cristiano Ronaldo 33 $108 M Athletes

#11 Bruno Mars 32 $100 M Musicians

#12 Conor McGregor 30 $99 M Athletes

#13 Neymar 26 $90 M Athletes

#13 Howard Stern 64 $90 M Personalities

#15 Ellen DeGeneres 60 $87.5 M Personalities

#16 James Patterson 71 $86 M Authors

#17 LeBron James 33 $85.5 M Athletes

#18 Rush Limbaugh 67 $84.5 M Personalities

#19 Katy Perry 33 $83 M Musicians

#20 Robert Downey Jr. 53 $81 M Actors

#21 Taylor Swift 28 $80 M Musicians

#22 Dr. Phil McGraw 67 $77.5 M Personalities

#23 Roger Federer 36 $77.2 M Athletes

#24 Stephen Curry 30 $76.9 M Athletes

#25 Jay-Z 48 $76.5 M Musicians

#26 Ryan Seacrest 43 $74 M Personalities

#27 Guns N’ Roses – $71 M Musicians

#28 Roger Waters – $68 M Musicians

#29 Matt Ryan 33 $67.3 M Athletes

#30 Kim Kardashian West 37 $67 M Personalities

#31 Chris Hemsworth – $64.5 M Actors

#32 Sean Combs 48 $64 M Musicians

#33 David Copperfield 61 $62 M Magicians

#33 Gordon Ramsay 51 $62 M Personalities

#35 Beyoncé Knowles 36 $60 M Musicians

#36 Matthew Stafford 30 $59.5 M Athletes

#37 Kendrick Lamar – $58 M NA

#38 Jerry Seinfeld 64 $57.5 M Comedians

#39 Kevin Hart 39 $57 M Comedians

#39 The Weeknd 28 $57 M Musicians

#41 The Eagles – $56 M Musicians

#42 J.K. Rowling 52 $54 M Authors

#43 Kevin Durant 29 $53.7 M Athletes

#44 Depeche Mode – $53 M NA

#45 Luke Bryan 42 $52 M Musicians

#46 Pink 38 $52 M Musicians

#47 Jimmy Buffett 71 $51 M Musicians

#48 Lewis Hamilton 33 $51 M Athletes

#49 Lady Gaga – $50 M NA

#50 Calvin Harris 34 $48 M Musicians

#51 Paul McCartney 76 $47.5 M Musicians

#51 Russell Westbrook 29 $47.5 M Athletes

#52 Drake 31 $47 M Musicians

#53 Foo Fighters – $47 M Musicians

#54 Jennifer Lopez 48 $47 M Musicians

#55 James Harden 28 $46.4 M Athletes

#56 Elton John 71 $46 M Musicians

#57 Metallica – $46 M Musicians

#58 Garth Brooks 56 $45.5 M Musicians

#59 Jackie Chan 64 $45.5 M Actors

#60 The Chainsmokers – $45.5 M Musicians

#61 Canelo Alvarez 27 $44.5 M NA

#62 Steve Harvey 61 $44 M Personalities

#63 Simon Cowell 58 $43.5 M Personalities

#64 Billy Joel 69 $43.5 M Musicians

#66 Tiger Woods 42 $43.3 M Athletes

#67 Drew Brees 39 $42.9 M Athletes

#68 Sofía Vergara 46 $42.5 M Television actresses

#69 Sebastian Vettel 31 $42.3 M Athletes

#70 Derek Carr 27 $42.1 M NA

#71 Will Smith 49 $42 M Actors

#72 Rafael Nadal 32 $41.4 M Athletes

#72 Alex Smith 34 $41.4 M NA

#74 Phil Mickelson 48 $41.3 M Athletes

#75 Jordan Spieth 24 $41.2 M Athletes

#76 Scarlett Johansson 33 $40.5 M Actresses

#76 Akshay Kumar 50 $40.5 M Actors

78 Adam Sandler 51 $39.5 M Actors

#79 Damian Lillard 28 $39.2 M Athletes

#80 Anthony Joshua – $39 M NA

#80 Rolling Stones – $39 M Musicians

#82 Salman Khan 52 $37.7 M Actors

#82 Rory McIlroy 29 $37.7 M Athletes

#84 Kris Jenner – $37.5 M NA

#84 Rihanna 30 $37.5 M Musicians

#84 Bruce Springsteen 68 $37.5 M Musicians

#87 Kenny Chesney 50 $37 M Musicians

#87 Trumaine Johnson 28 $37 M NA

#89 Imagine Dragons – $36.5 M NA

#90 Jimmy Garoppolo 26 $36.2 M NA

#91 Kyrie Irving 26 $36.1 M NA

#92 Sean Hannity 56 $36 M Personalities

#93 Giannis Antetokounmpo 23 $35.5 M NA

#93 J. Cole – $35.5 M NA

#93 Blake Griffin 29 $35.5 M NA

#96 Ryan Tannehill 29 $35.2 M NA

#97 Von Miller 29 $35.1 M Athletes

#98 Dave Chappelle 44 $35 M Comedians

#98 Dr. Dre 53 $35 M Musicians

#98 Nas – $35 M Musicians

