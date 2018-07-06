Local News

Former Minister Of Finance, Adamu Ciroma Is Dead

Mallam Adamu Ciroma

An Elder Statesman, Mallam Adamu Ciroma has died. Ciroma died at the age of 84, family sources said.

Ciroma who was a former minister of finance died in Abuja on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Ciroma is a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He served as Minister of Finance in the government of Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2003.

His wife Maryam Ciroma was also a former PDP National Women leader in Nigeria.

-NAN

