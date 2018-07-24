Tech News

Fortnite is Reportedly Set to Generate $2 Billion This Year

Fornite creator, Tim Sweeney made the game a phenomenon by doing something that sounds crazy: He gave it away.

Bloomberg reported the game is on a path towards generating $2 Billion this year. Because of that, Epic Games will reportedly be worth $5 to 8 billion.

For those unaware, Epic Games is the same company behind ‘Gears of Wars.’

In an industry chock-a-block with monster hits, such as Candy Crush and Pokemon Go, Fortnite’s popularity isn’t surprising. Its revenues are. Between the release of the current version in September and the end of May, Fortnite brought in more than $1.2 billion, according to SuperData Research. As of early June, it has been played by 125 million people.


