Fraudsters posing as kidnappers attempt to swindle parents of missing 4-year-old girl abducted at Christ Embassy in Lagos

It appears that some people have opted to feed and celebrate from the agony of others as fresh reports reaching us confirms that some fraudsters are posing as the kidnappers who abducted the missing girl from Christ Embassy Church, just for their financial gains.

The parents of little Elo Ogidi who is said to be four years old have more on their plate upon the announcement tht their daughter is missing.

In a bid to get help from the public, the parents announced that their daughter was kidnapped while they were in church however, several people have called them claiming to be the kidnappers and making demands for the ransom money.

In their words;

“Several people have been calling us, demanding ransom but they are fraudsters that picked our numbers from the flyers around. We believe that these fraudsters are from the same place using different numbers. One of them called and demanded N2.5m, telling me that if I did not provide the money within 24 hours, he would kill my daughter. He later called me back that day demanding N500,000 to feed my baby. When I got home, I didn’t call him back because I know a kidnapper will not ask for feeding upkeep.

He called me the second day and told me that I did not want to comply and I told him I would comply, adding that I would give him more than the amount he asked for if only he could allow me to hear my daughter’s voice.

“But he could not provide my daughter; he was just repeating the same statement of me not complying. With the trauma I was going through, I told him I know his location and I will get him arrested, so he stopped calling”

The Police is still investigating the matter, however, the distraught father noted that while another set of fraudsters called seeking N18million from his sister claiming that heir daughter is with them

He said;

“Another gang called my sister to demand N18m and she told them that she wanted to hear her daughter’s voice, the fraudsters gave the phone to an adult to mimic baby’s voice

-Gistreel