Fraudsters using my name to extort money from people cause me a lot of pain – Tope Alabi

Talented Gospel artiste, Tope Alabi, has said that she is still in pain after some faceless persons used her name to extort money from members of the public by creating a cloned profile on Instagram.

The beloved Yoruba singer, told Saturday Beats that since the embarrassing incident, she had been in total shock.



She said ;

“The pain that these fraudsters have caused me by using my name to extort money from people is too much. “People have been paying money into an account they provided, thinking that I am the one they are relating with. This is so disheartening because even if I need money, I run to God. “I am not suspecting anybody at the moment. I got to know about this when people called me to say that they had paid money into a particular account following a request from me. “Since I discovered this, the person has shut down the account. It is really so painful.”

