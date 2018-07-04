Entertainment, Gossip

French president, Emmanuel Macron at the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos (Photos)

French President, Emmanuel Macron has ulfilled his promise to visit the new Afrikan Shrine in Lagos.

Last night, the 40-year-old French leader was received by late Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s first son, Femi Kuti in company of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Emmanuel Macron visits

In the words of the French President, ‘I mean Fela, Femi, Seun Kuti are obviously very famous in France and Europe, I mean they are big successes but the Shrine is a cultural hub, an iconic hub and it is very important for me first on a personal level, and that is why I want 2 say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of this place, I recognize the place of culture in this current environment.”

Emmanuel Macron visits

Emmanuel Macron visits

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

See what Davido begs Apple to do after girlfriend Chioma searched his phone

“President Macron’s visit to Lagos will usher in a new dawn” – Ambode

Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari after President Macron’s Visit to Nigeria.

Actress Onyii Alex slams troll over picture with Super Eagles footballer, Iheanacho

Nina deforms her hand and a door with photoshop in a bid to get the perfect hips (Photos)

Igbo group tells herdsmen to vacate their land within 2 months or they’d be killed

Alleged Sidechic beaten for paying Boyfriend Suprised Visit

Busted: Nina photoshops her pictures to give herself the ‘perfect hips’

Openly gay Nigerian man narrates how he fought against Homophobia in Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *