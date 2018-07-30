Local News

Fresh Zamfara Attack: 42 killed, Villages Razed Down

 

Some of the fleeing villagers

Armed bandits have killed at least 42 people when they launched onslaught on 18 villages under Mashema, Kwashabawa and Birane districts of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Friday.

Sources said the death toll could be up to 100 as hundreds of people were declared missing.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that many villages were razed down by the attackers.

A witness who survived the attack, Lawwali Mashema, said thousands of residents displaced by the attack have fled to Zurmi town, some 50 kilometers away from their communities.

He said many other survivors are seeking refuge in Katsina state, while others in Niger Republic.

“Women, children and aged died on their way seeking refuge in Zurmi town while many others were seen in devastating condition,” he said.

READ  Arteta Agrees To Become New Arsenal Manager

Deputy governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, in a visit to Zurmi town described the attack as barbaric. Mr Wakkala, who represented the governor, vowed to take drastic action on the matter.

Chairman of the state Damage Assessment and Relief Committee, who is the speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, called for improvement of security around the area.

Police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu, did not answer a reporter’s call.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

FG Clamps Down On Ray Power’s ‘Political Platform’, Imposes Fine

PDP To Oshiomhole: Stop Acting Like An Attack Dog

Cossy Is The Only Woman I Can Marry In Nollywood – Benson Okonkwo, Cossy Replies

So Much Beauty: Moyo Lawal And Regina Daniels Pictured Together

Cameroonian Family Of 8 Die In Their Sleep In Cross River State (Graphic Photos)

Saraki Hires SANs To Battle Police Over Invitation

Buhari Re-election: Banky W, Simi, Debola Lagos Reportedly Contracted With N200M

Former Imo Governor, Ikedi Ohakim Defects From PDP, Joins APGA

Super Falcon, Asisat Oshoala Buys A House For Her Parents (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *