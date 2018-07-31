From Cleaner To Pilot: Nigerian Man Becomes A Captain After 24years In Aviation Industry (Photos)

One of Nigeria’s passenger airline, Azman Air, has taken to its Twitter page to celebrate a young man identified as ‏Mohammed Abubakar, who joined Air Azman as a cleaner.

It is always a thing of joy when one’s effort in a particular field is rewarded with promotion or career advancement.

A Nigerian pilot was recently celebrated by his company.

The airline revealed that after 24 years ago, Mohammed is keeping his dream of becoming an aviation expert alive as he was recently decorated as a captain.

A tweet from the airline’s official handle, reads; “He Joined the Aviation industry 24years ago as Aircraft Cleaner. Today He is getting the Fourth Bar to becoming a CAPTAIN.

“Congratulations Mohammed Abubakar from all of us @AirAzman.”

