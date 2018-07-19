Trending

FRSC reveals plans to use Breathalyzers to test Drunk Drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed its plans to begin a campaign against drunk driving.

According to Daily Trust, the Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, revealed this during a meeting with the Beer Sectoral Group (BSG) to discuss the implementation process of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU, the Corps’ Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said, will help with the provision of breathalyzers for the pilot scheme to be run by the Kaduna Command, Lagos Command, and River Command of the corps.

He added that a full campaign against drunk driving will be carried out, saying:

Other aspects of the programme of action are: commencement of Drive Alcohol Free (DAF) campaign, FRSC/BSG to meet with FRSC stakeholders in the DAF campaign, FRSC/BSG to conduct survey on the Six Geopolitical zones on DAF campaign, Enlightenment of drivers and other road users on the dangers of drunk driving, deployment of Billboards on strategic routes across the country with “don’t drink and drive” messages.


You may also like

Ben Bruce advocates voting by text message

The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Meet The Ekiti State First Lady-In-Waiting, Bisi Fayemi (Photos)

‘He’s human, he’s bound to make mistakes’ – Lady supports her cheating Boyfriend

Lady slaps her boyfriend for ordering 4 bottles of alcoholic drink when she took him out for a date

Ruggedman man blasts ACP Shogunle for saying he has abandoned the #EndSARS movement

Spraying the Naira is punishable by Six Months Imprisonment – CBN

Femi Adesina: I felt tremendously proud to be Nigerian as Buhari addressed ICC

Police Parade Kidnappers of Chibok Girls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *