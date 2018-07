Some residents of the Biase local government area in Cross River state were seen rushing to the scene of a tanker accident to scoop fuel with buckets and gallons while putting their lives at risk.

It was gathered that the tanker crashed and landed into a ditch, when residents noticed it, they all rushed out to get free fuel for themselves.

This is against the warning by the government for people to stay far from fuel tankers because of the danger of explosion.

