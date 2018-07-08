Fuji Musician, Pasuma Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 16 (Photos)

Fuji Musician, Pasuma took to the ‘gram to celebrate his daughter, Aliyah as she turned 16 today.

In his post he said some words of prayer to her and he also promised to do anything to put a smile on her face.

He wrote;

“Happy Sweet 16th Birthday to my Daughter Aliyah Niniola Odetola, May you be surrounded and all-encompassed in a massive sea of joy, love, happiness, family, & friendship. Continue to prosper & flourish in all parts of ur life. Amen. U know dat we treasure u & will do anything to put a smile on your face. LLnP my luv”