Fulani Killings worse under Buhari (Video) – Paul Adafarasin

 

 

The general overseer of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has weighed in on the recent attacks in Plateau state, killing more than 100 persons. According to the pastor in his Sunday sermon today, he prayed that Nigeria will never become a Fulani republic.

Pastor Adefarasin says the attacks on Christians date far back before this administration ever came to be but the killings under president Buhari have outnumbered them all.

Many Nigerians are divided as to whether clergymen who have a large follower-ship should say these type of things for fear of creating war. Some have argued that president Buhari’s lukewarm stand on the bloodletting being perpetuated under him have left these preachers with no other choice.

Whereas some say messages like these are like beating the drum of war and should not be done at all.

See video below;

 


