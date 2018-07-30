Fun Photos Of Sola Sobowale And Patience Ozokwor Surface

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor is teaming up with beautiful actress Sola Sobowale on the set of a new movie.

The movie is expected to be thrilling considering the antecedence of both thespians.

Madam Patience seems to be enjoying the company of her colleague and she announced their combo online with the caption: “Having a great time on set. Hope you all had a lovely weekend #MamaGLovers. Cheers to an amazing week ahead”

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria