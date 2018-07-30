Local News

Fun Photos Of Sola Sobowale And Patience Ozokwor Surface

 

Patience Ozokwor and Sola Sobowale

Patience Ozokwor is teaming up with beautiful actress Sola Sobowale on the set of a new movie.

The movie is expected to be thrilling considering the antecedence of both thespians.

Madam Patience seems to be enjoying the company of her colleague and she announced their combo online with the caption: “Having a great time on set. Hope you all had a lovely weekend #MamaGLovers. Cheers to an amazing week ahead”

See more photos:

READ  President Buhari Mourns The Sudden Death Of Senator Mustapha Bukar

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Man Who Bought Stolen SUV Arrested While Celebrating With Friends (Photos)

Neymar Vows To Become New Man, Admits Play-acting

Toke Makinwa Spotted Rocking N500k Purple Spandex Balenciaga Boots On New York Streets (Photos)

Benue State Governor Ortom Reacts To Impeachment Notice

Femi Kuti Calls Out A Band Member Who Absconded In The U.S, Shares His Photo

PDP House Of Reps Members React To Move To Impeach Governor Ortom

APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Wears New Look (Photo)

NYSC Coordinator Speaks On Posting Corps Members To Volatile Plateau Areas

No Worries: Residents Pose For Pictures Inside Dirty Water After Heavy Flood In Maiduguri (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *