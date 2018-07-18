Funmilade Adeyemi who was declared wanted by the EFCC has been arrested

A man identified as Funmilade Adeyemi has been arrested by EFCC after he was earlier declared wanted by the anti-graft agency.

Under the fake name of Prof Alexander Moses of Ghana, Funmilade Adeyemi was able to dupe many people to the tune of N27 million, leading to so many petitions filed against him at the EFCC office.

One of those he scammed took to social media to break the news of his arrest in order for people who have fallen for his scam to be aware.

Read the post below:

”This is to all those who Funmilade Adeyemi aka Prof Alexander has defrauded! Please go and file your petition at EFFC, Ikoyi before he is granted bail… it is good they know that despite that his offence is bailable, his antecedents does not justify bail.

He needs to be restrained from defrauding more unsuspecting members of the public!. He jumped police bail in 2016 and defrauded over 60 people I know (including me) therafter. I visited EFCC at Ikoyi last Thursday, and he was brought to me from custody.

He was wearing an orange shirt and green bathroom slippers with black pant trousers. He told me it is devil’s work that has made him dupe over 60 people I know, including my humble self.

Recall I was almost jailed by my client and student in 2017 cos of the middle man role I played innocently between my student and Funmilade. Anywayz… I did a petition on behalf of myself and 7 petitioners present at EFFC that day.

He defrauded us in total of 26,950 million Naira and 5000US Dollars. Note that this is not up to 1/10th of total money fraudulently obtained by Fummilade.

He was just begging us when he was brought forward and said it is devil’s work (as usual) Unfortunately, EFCC did not allow us to take phones in based on their rules… Go and make your petition against Funmilade Adeyemi if you have one. Do so quickly!”

Leave a Comment…

comments