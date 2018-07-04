Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Funny Conversation between a Nigerian internet fraudster and a victim he wanted to scam (Photo)

It is no longer news that the activities of Internet Fraudsters in Nigeria is on a steady increase and although it has painted the country’s image black, there are hilarious moments the conversation between a scammer and a potential victim has birthed.

Below is a hilarious conversation between a Nigerian internet fraudster and the Oyinbo lady he wanted to scam.

The scammer had come with the format that he was on a business tour in Lagos as he sought to get the attention of the person on the other end of the conversation.

It get’s interesting, LOL ..

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

BBnaija’s Leo narrates How Lady Dumped A Man Who Sponsored Her For A Richer Guy

Social Media Users Blast Peter Okoye and Tonto Dike after they consoled Dbanj with the words ‘ My Son is your son’

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme makes first public appearance after battle with cancer (Photos)

Video: Simi – Aimasiko

“My Son Is Your Son” – Mr. P’s Unusual Condolence Message To D’Banj

Genevieve Nnaji Spotted At Afrika Shrine As French President Macron Visits (Photos)

Plus-sized Nollywood actress, Ifeoma says she can finish 2 cartons of beer in a day

Married Woman Who Waited For 20 Years To Become A Mother Shares Her Touching Story

Runtown in fresh trouble with estranged label, faces possible jail term (details)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *