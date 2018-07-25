Entertainment, Gossip

Gambian Actress shades female celebs who are above 30 and single

Gambian-Ghanaian based actress, Princess Shyngle has taken a swipe on her fellow female celebrities who are above 30 and still single.

She said they are busy attending weddings every weekend like they don’t feel bad.

According to her, all the male celebrities are getting married to calm, chill, decent and well mannered no Instagram or social media girls but all the female celebrities above 30 are all still single and busy attending weddings every weekend like don’t they feel bad.

Sharing a collage photo of four hottest Ghanaian couples, she wrote:

‘The most gorgeous couples???? seeing the images of Sarks wedding online just got me thinking like seriously all the male celebrities are getting married to calm, chill, decent and well mannered no instagram or social media girls but all the female celebs above 30 almost 40 are all still single and busy attending weddings every weekend like don’t they feel bad ???? no shade though ?? abeg dear future hubby start coming now before I turn 28 abeg ????? congratulations Sark and Tracy ???’

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Condoms at my concert were for sex awareness – Mayorkun

#BankWars; Bank apologizes for Social Media post shading competitors

Man who slammed Muslim woman for taking pic with Bobrisky, apologizes

Music: Simi ft. 2Baba – Original Baby

Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy a relaxing afternoon on a $180million luxury yacht (Photos)

Nigerian man walks out on his date who ordered takeaway of N7,000 for her friends

“I slept with her because my wife wasn’t around” – Man caught defiling 6 year old daughter, blames wife

Video: M.I Abaga ft. Nosa & Milli – Brother

Houseboy confesses to selling employer’s N10m Toyota Prado Land Cruiser for N50,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *