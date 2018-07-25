Gambian Actress shades female celebs who are above 30 and single

Gambian-Ghanaian based actress, Princess Shyngle has taken a swipe on her fellow female celebrities who are above 30 and still single.

She said they are busy attending weddings every weekend like they don’t feel bad.

According to her, all the male celebrities are getting married to calm, chill, decent and well mannered no Instagram or social media girls but all the female celebrities above 30 are all still single and busy attending weddings every weekend like don’t they feel bad.

Sharing a collage photo of four hottest Ghanaian couples, she wrote:

‘The most gorgeous couples???? seeing the images of Sarks wedding online just got me thinking like seriously all the male celebrities are getting married to calm, chill, decent and well mannered no instagram or social media girls but all the female celebs above 30 almost 40 are all still single and busy attending weddings every weekend like don’t they feel bad ???? no shade though ?? abeg dear future hubby start coming now before I turn 28 abeg ????? congratulations Sark and Tracy ???’

