Entertainment, Gossip, News

Gas Explosion razes 15 shops in Kaduna State

On Saturday, 30th July 2018, a gas explosion burnt down 15 shops on Ibrahim Taiwo Road by Abeokuta street in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 5:40 pm. before residents mobilised to put out the fire before it spread further in the densely populated area.

Most of the shops affected by the gas explosion contained kitchen equipment, gas cylinders and refiling facilities. The residents chased away fire service personnel from the Kaduna State University, who arrived over an hour after the fire started. One of the shop owners, Ifeanyi Eze said the fire started as a result of electrical surge which led to heavy explosion in one of the shops selling gas cylinders.

An eyewitness, Samuel Emma said immediately after the explosion, fire emerged from the shop, adding that the owner was slightly burnt and was rushed to hospital. “We don’t know his situation now, butfrom there, the fire extended to the rest of the shops and only a few items were salvaged. “We thank God no life was lost. We called the fire service but for close to two hours we didn’t see them until one fire service vehicle from Kaduna State University came and was chased away by angry neighbours,”he said.

A resident, Hamza Ado said: “we called the fire fighters but they didn’t come and when we called again we were told that they had no water in their vehicles. It was the youth that fetched water from all available sources to control the blaze.”

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Billionaire, Femi Otedola forced to suspend Twitter Account due to impersonators.

2018 AMVCA full list of Nominees released.

“Never be bullied to accept your body” – Nigerian plus sized lady says

Professional Mourners in Ghana go viral with their unique crying talent

Alex’s fan blasts Khloe over Cee-c’s romantic dinner with Leo

50 Cent sues Hip-Hop Magazine over Instagram photo

NFF President Pinnick begs Buhari, Nigerians for forgiveness over Eagles performance

Woman Shocked After Marrying Okada Rider Who Posed As Military Officer In Lagos (Photo)

‘My husband and I were violent towards each other” – Actress Bose Alao speaks on her 10-year marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *