Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi says Nigerian God and Pastors are frauds

Popular Nigerian Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi has taken to his Instagram page to rant about Nigerian Pastors.

He said Nigerian God is fraud and it is using some Nigerian Pastor like Adeboye, Oyedepo and Adejumo to rob Nigerians.

He said they should be locked in jail.

Bisi wrote:

“Nigerian god is a fraud and it is using Oyedepo, Adeboye, Adejumo, and other criminals who robe themselves as ministers of god to rob vulnerable Nigerians of their hard earned money, this has to stop!

“Let’s talk about the criminals who call themselves anointed of god, These people should be locked up in jail and the keys thrown into the sea. Enough is enough.

“We need to talk about Rev Funke Adejumo

“Is either god is a fraud or this woman is a fraud, but in both cases, one is a fraud and the other an instrument of fraud”.

Leave a Comment…

comments