Entertainment, Gossip

Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi says Nigerian God and Pastors are frauds

Popular Nigerian Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi has taken to his Instagram page to rant about Nigerian Pastors.

He said Nigerian God is fraud and it is using some Nigerian Pastor like Adeboye, Oyedepo and Adejumo to rob Nigerians.

He said they should be locked in jail.

Bisi wrote:

“Nigerian god is a fraud and it is using Oyedepo, Adeboye, Adejumo, and other criminals who robe themselves as ministers of god to rob vulnerable Nigerians of their hard earned money, this has to stop!

“Let’s talk about the criminals who call themselves anointed of god, These people should be locked up in jail and the keys thrown into the sea. Enough is enough.

“We need to talk about Rev Funke Adejumo

“Is either god is a fraud or this woman is a fraud, but in both cases, one is a fraud and the other an instrument of fraud”.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Ben Bruce calls for Voting by Text after Ekiti Guber Poll

Ruggedman responds to Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus after Shogunle showdown

Blackface slammed with 50million Lawsuit by 2Baba

Bobrisky Shares throwback photo, says “Each time I remember my previous life I thank God”

Women expose man who slid into their DMs to send indecent photos

Prison Beauty Queen, Ruth Kamande sentenced to death for killing boyfriend

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs concealed in stockfish

Comedian A.Y’s birthday message to Kate Henshaw leaves fans awed

Man wears female veil in Dubai to spy on cheating wife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *