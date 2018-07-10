Entertainment

Genevieve Nnaji completes her Abuja estate (Photos)

Nollywood star actress, and single mother of one, Genevieve Nnaji has been getting congratulatory messages from folks on her social media pages following the alleged completion of her Abuja estate.

She had shared the photo of the building two years ago while it was still under-going construction in Apo Dutse in Abuja and so decided to also share its photo on completion.

The 39-year-old Mbaise – born actress was seen in a photo posing with the newly completed estate which she shared on her Instagram Account as shown below;

Genevieve Nnaji is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses in the Industry. She has many endorsements under her belt as well. She is brand ambassador to brands like Amstel Malta, Etisalat and Polo.


