Genevieve Nnaji flaunts cleavage in new photo

In a rather rare version of events, Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, who has mastered the art of keeping things simple yet classy, has showed off a lil bit of cleavage in her recent photo.

The actress is outchea serving gorgeousness and we certainly can’t have enough of it.

The stunning Vieve donned an Ankara piece and red top which did a good job showing off her cleavage for a gram photo she captioned;

Praise Be. ❤

The actress recently, was subjected to some sorta embarrassing moment after she was left to stand for hours at an event in Lagos.

According to a report, while other celebrity guests were served VIP seats, Genevieve, who had graced the event unnoticed, had to stay at a not-a-VIP-section and stood there for hours.

Although, she didn’t mind, as according to the report, she was all groovy to songs that were being played and also obliged when her fans requested for pictures.

