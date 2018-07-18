Entertainment, Gossip

Ghanaian actress, Mercy Little, can’t do without sex everyday because she is plus sized

Ghanaian actress, Mercy Little has revealed that there is no day she can stay without having sex.

According to the actress, speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra Fm, she said that she doesn’t feel comfortable without sex in a day and went on to list the three things she can never stay away from in a day and obviously, it included sex.

“I drink water, food, and sex. Plus size ladies are happy with sex because the body is big and any part of the body you touch gets us to feel for sex.”

She was later asked her favourite sex position where she revealed that her favourite position was “Doggy style”

“My best sex position is ‘Dodgy Style’, with that position I bounce well and kneel down and that is what brings out the best in me as a woman in bed,“ she explained.

When asked if she offers sex for roles in movies she replied with a big no.

“My body may be attractive but I don’t just give it out anyhow. I respect my body and the woman in me so I don’t offer it to producers”.

