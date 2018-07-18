Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ghanaian Pastor claims he lived with Satan for 17 years

A Ghanaian Pastor has claimed to have carried out the ritual murders of more than 600 children handed to him as sacrifices by devil-worshipping Doctors and Nurses in Ghana.

The unnamed man wore a mask to disguise his identity as he made the shocking claims in a bizarre video, telling a television interviewer he had spent 17 years living with Satan.

In his ‘confession’, he said he had killed 675 people who were ‘mostly children’ given to him by members of an occult group in the medical profession.

Local reports, however, make no mention of any police investigation into alleged ritual murders and does not say when or where they are said to have taken place.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, went on to say that he was born with dark spirits and once had more than 650 demonic spirits at his disposal – some of which he named.

He said he had needed to make the sacrifices in order to sustain his power – but has since left the ‘Satanic kingdom’, according to reports in the country.

A video of the man making the extraordinary claims appeared in Ghanaian media with reports saying the clip was culled before it could go to air on television.

The man hit out at so-called ‘fake’ pastors in the country, accusing them of using dark spirits to deceive their followers.

According to Yen.com, the pastor denied he was speaking out for monetary gain, insisting he was the son of a former Chief Justice who had left him properties after passing away.

Watch the alleged pastor talking below:

