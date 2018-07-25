Ghanaian singer reveals she turned down trip to Dubai and $100K offer for s*x

Ghanaian singer, eShun has revealed that she once had the opportunity to have $100,000 invested in her music by a fellow who wanted her to spend a week with him in Dubai.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based Class FM, eShun stated that she turned down the offer because it didn’t seem right.

” I had somebody call me, I don’t know him from anywhere, and he’s like, I’ve seen your work, I like you, I’ve checked your Instagram handle and how it’s going so how can he invest into my career and, so, I told him to talk to my boss so that he sees where he can come in.

“I believed everything got down to money because whatever it is, you’ll need money, whether is TV or radio, whatever it is, and he was like money is not a problem for him and that he’s willing to invest $100,000, I was super excited.

“I was happy, but we had been waiting for long for the money, we spoke but he didn’t really mention the money, so one day, I was like, I wanted to ask him if the money was coming any time soon or he just want to us to wait a bit.

“He then told me the money is not a problem but before he gives me the money, he would like to spend the weekend with me in Dubai.”

“I was like: are you saying until that happens the money won’t come? He was like not really but then he wants to show me some things and that is the place he will like to take me after, he can give me the money.

“I asked him: So, is that the condition, no, I don’t think this sounds right. Initially, when he called he should have mentioned that I wouldn’t even have given him attention, so I just backed off,” eShun said.