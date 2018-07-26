Entertainment, Gossip

Gify shares photo and message to her haters in her bra

Controversial ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers shared a photo of herself in her bra, writing that next time she’d go full frontal clad in a ‘cattapot’

She also said call her crazy or dum, however, she is better than ‘you’.

This is not the first time she’d go unclad, she recently came under heavy attack after she bared her breast in a raunchy picture already gone viral on the internet.

The light-skinned actress on Wednesday evening shared a picture on her Instagram page where she was almost naked.

The post did not go down well with some of her fans as they condemned her for the indecent exposure.

Some accused her of seeking cheap attention and publicity.

Here are some comments gathered by DAILY POST from Instagram.

@Bamjex “You don’t need to go nude before your beauty is certified.

@Gr8luchy “Gifty you don’t need a nude pic to stay relevant. Let your work speak for you.

@Anniesquare “I did not say anything sha. But Gifty listen I said listen what is your problem. First was Bassey sucking your breast on National TV, now this? Abeg you wan turn porn star?

@Empress_cynthia “Gifty you are pretty always, but sweetie, this ain’t cool. Why go nude?

@Rthakhigbe “Doing this just for fame, God is watching you.

@Official_dtwinz “So what do we call this now.please be responsible for once @officialgiftypowers this total rubbish.

@Clin402 “But come to think of it, must we Nigerians borrow every single thing we see the West do? Or is it that we’ve lost our sense of judgment? Can your parents applaud you for this? Let’s do everything with moderation.

@Jamine_films “Nothing to do again na to pose nude.. Mumu somebody.

@ceec_official_devil “This girl wants to blow by force.

