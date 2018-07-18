Girl Arrested After Hugging Male Singer On Stage In Saudi Arabia

A girl was arrested after dashing onto stage to hug her favourite male singer in Saudi Arabia, as the country bans females from mixing with men in public who are not relatives.

Majid al-Mohandis, described as ‘the Prince of Arab singing’, was performing at a festival in the western city of Ta’if, a city in the Mecca Province of Saudi Arabia, when one of his fans suddenly ran up to him.

The unnamed girl can be seen in a video – posted on Twitter – nimbly running up steps towards the singer, before throwing her arms around him, while wearing a black niqab.

She managed to cling onto him for a six-second-long hug while security guards tried to prise her arms away from the performer, an Iraqi-born singer with Saudi citizenship.

Police arrested the fan for her actions, under anti-harassment laws, and she was taken into custody at the girls’ welfare institution in Ta’if.

Saudi media reports that if convicted under the anti-harassment act – adopted in the kingdom in May – the girl, whose age has not been released, could face up to two years in jail and a £20,000 (100,000 Saudi riyals) fine.

It was brought in to combat sexual harassment in the Kingdom, which is considered a crime according to Islamic law, and the act applies to both genders.

-NationalHelm