Entertainment, Gossip, News

”Giving land for ranching better than death” – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity has asked Nigerians who are against this administration’s ranching and colony programmes for herdsmen to have a rethink.

He stressed that farmers are better off living with the ranches and colonies than dying through the persisting conflicts.

Adesina said this when he spoke on an AIT morning programme.

Responding to a question on ancestral attachments to land which would be very difficult to give up to herdsmen for ranching, Adesina said

“Ancestral attachment? You can only have ancestral attachment when you are alive. If you are talking about ancestral attachment, if you are dead, how does the attachment matter? The National Economic Council that recommended ranching didn’t just legislate it, there were recommendations. So, if your state genuinely does not have land for ranching, it is understandable. Not every state will have land for ranches. But where you have land and you can do something, please do for peace. What will the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day?”.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

SARS Gives Dancer, Model & Actress, Korra Obidi, A Dirty Slap, Smashes Her Phone

5 teachers sacked for impregnating SS3 student In Kebbi; Pregnant student expelled

Alex flaunts her henna tattoo again, shares words of positivity

Daddy Freeze calls his Aunt an evil one and Fela a Prophet sent by God

Policeman kills lady who was meant to finish her NYSC, tomorrow, in Abuja

Nigerian lady reveals she’s starting a hookup for s*x website with no strings attached

New ATM scam fraudsters use that can put you in serious trouble

Nina shades other Ex-BBN housemates as Cee-C hits 700k followers on IG

Man beats wife to death for accepting a gift of N200

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *