Glitz As BamBam, Cobhams, Frank Donga, Other Celebrities Turn Up For Kenny Blaq’s Show (Photos)

Bambam
Nigerian music-comedian, Kenny Blaq, hosted the second edition of his comedy show titled Oxymoron II: The Rush on Sunday in Lagos.
The event which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, was packed with celebrities who came out to support the comedian.
Guest in attendance included Cohbams, Frank Donga, BamBam, EmmaOhMyGod, and Craze Clown, among others.
See more photos below:
EmmaOhMyGod
Frank Donga
Akpororo
Cobhams Asuquo
Craze Clown
Ushbebe
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria