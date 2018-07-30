Glitz As BamBam, Cobhams, Frank Donga, Other Celebrities Turn Up For Kenny Blaq’s Show (Photos)

Bambam

Nigerian music-comedian, Kenny Blaq, hosted the second edition of his comedy show titled Oxymoron II: The Rush on Sunday in Lagos.

The event which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, was packed with celebrities who came out to support the comedian.

Guest in attendance included Cohbams, Frank Donga, BamBam, EmmaOhMyGod, and Craze Clown, among others.

See more photos below:

EmmaOhMyGod

Frank Donga

Akpororo

Cobhams Asuquo

Craze Clown

Ushbebe

