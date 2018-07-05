Goals!! Mercy Johnson’s daughters stun in Green (Photos)

Actress,Mercy Johnson’s daughters,Purity and Angel look adorable in matching green outfits.

Her husband,Prince Okojie shared the beautiful shot this morning with the caption ; Purity & Angel……Stepping out in style!

A few days ago the burial rites for Mercy Johnson’s mum were held.

Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote “We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu, Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time.”

It is safe to say that the family is recovering from the sad loss.

