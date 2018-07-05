Entertainment, Gossip

Goals!! Mercy Johnson’s daughters stun in Green (Photos)

Actress,Mercy Johnson’s daughters,Purity and Angel look adorable in matching green outfits.

Her husband,Prince Okojie shared the beautiful shot this morning with the caption ; Purity & Angel……Stepping out in style!

Mercy Johnson daughters

A few days ago the burial rites for Mercy Johnson’s mum were held.

Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote “We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu, Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time.”

It is safe to say that the family is recovering from the sad loss.

