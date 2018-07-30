Good Night Hero! Touching Photos Of Promising Soldier Killed By Boko Haram

Lt Dashe Lirfa

Lt Dashe Lirfa was one of the several military men annihilated by the Boko Haram sect earlier this month in the north-eastern part of Nigeria.

Rwang Patrick who was close to the deceased soldier during their time as undergraduates at the University of Jos, Plateau State where they studied Political Science has paid his last respect for the promising soldier.

Rwang Patrick’s note on Facebook reads:

“Let me state categorically, emphatically and in clear terms that, insecurity is a huge challenge in Nigeria. Boko Haram quagmire is real. Their deadliest activities are massive and colossal indeed till date.

This soldier paid the Supreme price while defending the nation in Borno state. What a sad development… Rest in perfect peace my beloved course mate. You were a gentleman of the Nigerian Army.

I have been affected directly from the killings of my people and that of my friend and course mate in the army. I have been in shock since three weeks back over this disheartening, distracting, disturbing and seriously worrisome incident that occurred to my class of 2010 political science Unijos.

If anyone don’t understand the challenge posed by this incessant madness on our national security, that’s because he is either inhumane or not yet affected directly or indirectly.

On Zamfara killings, all lives matters. Those with the mandate of protecting lives and property must seat up and do their civic responsibility effectively and efficiently, under God.

Nigeria must be secured, no matter what. Every citizen have right to life.

In memory of our late unsung general, Lt Dashe Lirfa, a gallant army, who fell in active service, may the souls of all the departed faithfuls rest in peace amen.

On behalf of my course mates, we send our unreserved condolences and deeply heartfelt sympathy to the Dashe’s family, in memory of our friend, brother and course mate. We mourn with them over this bad omen called death.

It is our prayers that God almighty shall grant them the strength to pull through and the required fortitude to bear this irreparable lost in Jesus name Amen.

Cc

class 2010 UJ Pol Sci

Adieu Lt Benjamin Dashe Lirfa

Defender of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

