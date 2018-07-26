Tech News

Google Launches Free Wi-Fi hotspot to 10 Million Nigerians

Google launched a network of free Wi-Fi hotspots in Nigeria on Thursday, part of its effort to increase its presence in Africa’s most populous nation.

The U.S. technology firm owned by Alphabet Inc has partnered with Nigerian fiber cable network provider 21st Century to provide its public Wi-Fi service, Google Station, in six places in the commercial capital Lagos, including the city’s airport.

In other words, Google will make available free Wi-Fi facilities in about 200 sites in Lagos and five other states in Nigeria between now and 2019.

10 million Nigerians, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are expected to benefit immensely from this project. The other states are Kaduna; Port Harcourt (Rivers state); Ibadan (Oyo state); Enugu and Abuja.

Google Station is a service that allows Google partners to roll out Wi-Fi hotspots in public places by providing software and advice on hardware to turn fibre connections into Wi-Fi.

According to Google Vice President Anjali Joshi said Google was doing this because the Internet has the potential to completely transform Africa… “We are rolling out the service in Lagos today but the plan is to quickly expand to other locations,”

 

-Yomiprof

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Facebook Stock Plunge: Mark Zuckerberg loses $17.6bn, plunges to world’s sixth-richest

Fortnite is Reportedly Set to Generate $2 Billion This Year

USSD Codes Of All The Commercial Banks In Nigeria!

google in nigeria

EU slams Google with Record $5bn Fine

Rolls-Royce to make Flying Taxi

The Smart Hack That Can Help You Get Your Phone Battery Sufficiently Charged In Five Minutes

Apple Set To Launch 3 Cheaper, Mid-Range Smartphones

Instagram Is No Longer Alerting People When You Screenshot Their Stories

Yahoo Messenger shutting down July 17

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *