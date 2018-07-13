Gov Yahaya Bello, 10 soldiers and 26 policemen have led 78 thugs to Ekiti state – PDP cries out

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in company of 10 soldiers and 26 police officers have led 78 thugs to Ekiti state.

According to the former ruling party, these men are in Ekiti to help, All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi to attack PDP members on Saturday’s election.

The PDP raised the alarm via its official Twitter handle, while stating further that the governor was sighted in Ise Ekiti and he has been in Medas Hotel since yesterday with the thugs.

See tweet