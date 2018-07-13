Politics, Trending

Gov Yahaya Bello, 10 soldiers and 26 policemen have led 78 thugs to Ekiti state – PDP cries out

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has alleged that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in company of 10 soldiers and 26 police officers have led 78 thugs to Ekiti state.

According to the former ruling party, these men are in Ekiti to help, All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi to attack PDP members on Saturday’s election.

The PDP raised the alarm via its official Twitter handle, while stating further that the governor was sighted in Ise Ekiti and he has been in Medas Hotel since yesterday with the thugs.

See tweet


You may also like

#EkitiDecides: Fayose allegedly credits civil servants N3,000 ahead of tomorrow’s election

OAU Stands Still For The MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

#EkitiDecides: Hold Fayose responsible if anything goes wrong – APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th July

5-year old boy wrote his Unique Obituary before Losing the Battle to Cancer

Sex-for-bail Scandal Rocks Police Station In Lagos As Widow Lays Allegation Against An Officer

Mom Who Fought Facebook To Inherit Dead Daughter’s Account Defeats Them In Court

NYSC Issues Important Updates On Registration For 2018 Batch B PCMs

“Buhari after the life of my brother” — Governor Fayose’s sister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *