Governor Ambode Hosts Boy Who Drew Portrait Of French President

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday hosted the 11-year old artist, Kareem Warris Olamilekan who drew a portrait of French President, Emmanuel Macron in 2 hours when he visited the Afrika Shrine in Lagos.The young artist was accompanied by his parents, teachers and instructor. The Governor promised to help him become a great artist in life. He also pledged to support Warris instructor who owns Ayowole Academy of Arts.

Emmanuel macron, President of France, on Tuesday, July 3rd visited the Afrika Shrine, where he met Kareem Olamilekan, an 11-year-old boy who made a drawing of him under two hours.

The boy, who dreams of becoming like Caprese Michelangelo — an Italian sculptor, painter, architect and poet of the High Renaissance who lived from March 1475 to February 1564 — impressed the French President with his art.

The president apparently, liked Olamilekan’s drawing  as he shared the video of the presentation on his Instagram page, President Macron wrote:

I am very touched. Congratulations to this young boy!

