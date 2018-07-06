Local News

Governor Yari Speaks After Meeting Buhari In Closed-door Meeting Over Emergence Of Factional APC

Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari

The Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday said there was no panic in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress over the Wednesday emergence of a faction known as Reformed-APC, according to Punch.

Yari revealed this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he attended at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said crisis was expected in a big party like the APC, especially ahead of general elections.

Although he said he was worried over the development, Yari expressed the conviction that the party leadership would handle the matter.

He said, “Of course, I am worried (over the matter) but it is something the party will handle.

“You know that with the forthcoming elections, you will expect this kind of thing. You will expect crisis left, right and centre because of political interest, especially in a party with an overwhelming majority.

“The most important thing is that with the emergence of new leadership (of APC), everything will be resolved. Therefore, there is no panic.”

