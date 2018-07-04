Politics, Trending

Grand plan by APC to siphon the repatriated $322 million Abacha loot uncovered – PDP

The opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says it has uncovered a grand design by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a cabal to siphon the repatriated $322 million (about N115 billion).

The federal government revealed recently that it was going to share the repatriated $322 million to poor homes in in 19 states. However, the PDP says it a grand design to siphon the funds. The party said this via its National publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on July 4th.



 

 


