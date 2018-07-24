Graphic Photo Of Soldiers Killed During Deadly Boko Haram Ambush

Photos of Nigerian Nigerian soldiers who were killed during a Boko Haram ambush in Borno state have surfaced on social media.

According to National Helm, in a cry for help message, one of the soldiers lamented that they are being sent to the war front without better weapons as the insurgents are killing them, an allegation that has been repeated by different soldiers at the battlefield.

Sadly, many soldiers were confirmed dead last week after Boko Haram ambushed troops in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, while many others were left seriously injured.

Also, three days ago, Boko Haram insurgents ambushed troops in Yobe state. The troops repelled the attack but lost eight soldiers in the process along Sasawa Road in Babbangida, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe state.