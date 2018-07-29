Graphic Photos Of Catholic Priest Killed In Fatal Car Accident In Imo

Rev.Fr. Cosmas Aguocha

The Spiritan University Nneochi (SUN), has been thrown into sorrow following the tragic demise of one of their own. Rev.Fr. Cosmas Aguocha, was killed after being involved in a fatal accident on Friday, July 27th.

The deceased who was driving the institution’s vehicle, ran into a stationary truck just before brewery junction at Awo-Omamma, Imo state.

He couldn’t survive the fatal crash as he died few moments after that.

His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary as plans have begun in earnest for his burial.