Guns And Dangerous Weapons Recovered From 20 Passengers Along Nasarawa – Abuja Road (Photos)

The suspects after they were caught

PRESS RELEASE

NIGERIAN ARMY INTERCEPTS SUSPECTED BANDITS IN NASARAWA STATE

1. The Nigerian Army has intercepted a Nissan bus with 20 occupants along Nasarawa – Abuja road while conducting a routine check.

2. The occupants on interrogation, claimed they were hunters from Adamawa on transit to Abuja for National Hunters Association scheduled to take place today, Saturday 28 July 2018.

3. Items recovered include:

a. 17 locally made guns.

b. 135 Cartridges.

c. Two locally made pistols.

d. One locally made knife.

e. Three cutlasses.

f. One bow and 38 Arrows.

g. Assorted charms.

4. Preliminary investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion.

5. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your reputable medium.

6. Thank you for your kind support and cooperation.

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

See more photos:

