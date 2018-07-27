Sports

Harry Kane In Surprise Move To Manchester United

Tottenham forward, Harry Kane is set for a shocking move to Manchester United.

Reports in England suggest that Kane will swap Tottenham for Manchester United before the August 9 deadline.

Speaking about United’s deal for the England captain, Paddy Power spokesman, Lee Price told Express Sports, “We are laying Harry Kane to go to Manchester United – it’s come from nowhere.

“The bets have just kept on coming and we’ve had to keep slashing and slashing the price. It seems punters can’t get enough of it.

“It appears United really could get their man and that Kane may be heading to Old Trafford.”

Before now, Real Madrid had been the favourite to get Kane this summer. Kane won the Golden Boot with his six goals as England produced their best World Cup finish since 1990.

