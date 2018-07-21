Harrysong Buries Former Singer Tunde Ednut on Instagram: ‘I Have a Successful and More Blessed Career!’

Harrysong has never been one to fight with trolls on Instagram, but he did just that when former singer Tunde Ednut attempted to shame him on the platform.

Drama started when the Reggae Blues singer shared a photo of the cash gift he intended to share among his fans in Uyo and Tunde Ednut hopped on the post to mock him for giving so little. “Wow! Scanvegers…That money no fit reach all of them. That’s about 5k,” he wrote, adding, “Dem die dia!”

This apparently got Harrysong upset, because he read Ednut for filth and reminded that he is more successful among them.

“I am richer than you. I have more successful and blessed career and I’m a giver,” said the singer whose real name is Harrison Tare Okiri. Adding, “I think it’s time we clear some of these things.”

-Olisa