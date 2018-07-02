Entertainment, Gossip

Hauwa Indimi rocked nine different outfits for her week-long wedding ceremony (Photos)

Hauwa Indimi, one of the daughters of the famous billionaire oil mogul, Mohammed Indimi got married in a very lavish and classy week-long wedding ceremony.

The wedding of Hauwa Indimi, to Mohammed Yar’Adua, the son of late NNPC boss,was not without controversy as it was alleged all over social media that her sisters were not initially happy with the union but later accepted it.

Hauwa Indimi, and Mohammed Yar’Adua, got married in classy ceremony in which the the bride rocked nine different outfits.

Below are all nine outfits Hauwa wore during the week-long wedding ceremony.

