“He is a dysfunctional homosexual man,” – Nigerian man slams Bobrisky

A Nigerian Man on Twitter, simply identified as @Akinbosola, slammed a muslim woman for sharing a photo she took with internet sensation and male barbie, Bobrisky at an event in Abuja yesterday.

Omotolani had shared the photo of herself with Bobrisky on Twitter with the caption ”Guess who I met today”.

And in no time, Akinbosola commented on the picture, slamming her for being excited about meeting a ”dysfunctional homosexual man”

After being called out by other Twitter users, Akinbosola apologised to Omotolani and her picture with Bobrisky and his tweet has since been deleted.

