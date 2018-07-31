Local News

Heartbreaking: Anambra University MSC Student Slumps, Dies On The Pitch While Playing Football (Photos)

Kingsley Akuekwe, a MSC student of Architecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, has died.

Local reports show that the young man died after he slumped on the pitch while playing football. Kingsley Akuekwe who was popularly called Ichaka was said to have died on the pitch. 

Doctors confirmed him dead after he was immediately rushed to one of the biggest Hospital in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state – Our Lady Of Loudes Hospital. It is believed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

READ  Nigeria is killing me!!! I may relocate soon — Actor Yemi Solade cries out

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media as family and friends mourn bitterly

Below is a photo of the young man’s body after the sad incident.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Peacemaker Stabbed To Death By Friend In Agege Lagos During Fight Over Money

Kwara APC Reject Dissolution, Calls Oshiomhole’s Declaration Illegal

This Is Star Actress, Stella Damasus’ Real Face With No Make-up (Photo)

Will Lagos State Government Pay Imams & Pastors Salaries To Preach Against Corruption? Read What The SSG Revealed

36 Finalists Shortlisted For Federal Government’s MSME Awards

Nollywood Actress, Miss K Steps Out Publicly In Scandalous Outfit (Photos)

Senator Dino Melaye Reacts To Plans By APC Lawmakers To Impeach Benue Governor, Ortom

Man Busted After Faking His Death On Facebook To Scam His Family Of Funeral Costs (Photos)

See The Pre-wedding Picture That Has Got People Talking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *