Heartbreaking: Anambra University MSC Student Slumps, Dies On The Pitch While Playing Football (Photos)

Kingsley Akuekwe, a MSC student of Architecture at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, has died.

Local reports show that the young man died after he slumped on the pitch while playing football. Kingsley Akuekwe who was popularly called Ichaka was said to have died on the pitch.

Doctors confirmed him dead after he was immediately rushed to one of the biggest Hospital in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state – Our Lady Of Loudes Hospital. It is believed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media as family and friends mourn bitterly

Below is a photo of the young man’s body after the sad incident.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria