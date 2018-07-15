Sports, Trending

Heartwarming Moment Croatian President Consoled Emotional Modric After World Cup Match

Luka Modric capped off a sensational World Cup by winning the Golden Ball. The Croatia midfielder was voted the best player of the tournament after steering his nation to a shock final against France.

Brilliant performances against Russia and England saw Real Madrid star Modric beat Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann, who finished second and third respectively.

The 32-year-old scored in Croatia’s opener against Nigeria and again against Argentina in the group stage.

Russia president Vladimir Putin presented a teary-eyed Modric – devastated after the 4-2 final defeat – with the award.

He was also consoled by Croatia president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as the rain poured down in Moscow.

England striker Harry Kane won the Golden Boot with six goals while France ace Mbappe, who scored in the final, was named Young Player of the Tournament.

Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove and team-mate Nacer Chadli won Goal of the Tournament for their brilliant team goal against Japan.

Modric’s World Cup gong will surely put him in the chase for the Ballon d’Or after already winning the Champions League with Real this season.

He was unable to inspire Croatia to a shock win over France but left his mark on the Russia tournament.


