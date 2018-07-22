Here is what some Nigerians have to say about Atiku’s presidential bid

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar declared his presidential ambition yesterday in Adamawa state.

The former vice president promised among many things that he would end Boko Haram.

Some Social media commentators in their opinion, argued that Atiku keeps jumping from party to party in search of presidential ticket.

They also recalled hoe Atiku had criticised the People’s Democratic Party, PDP on whose platform he wishes to contest again after he was rejected 2014.

See reactions below

I think there are two versions of Atiku, I prefer the twitter atiku to the one I saw on that podium in Adamawa. Sounded weak and uninspiring. Same old speech. — olapeju abbey (@ablolar) July 21, 2018

In 2014, Yola man said “ PDP has abandoned Nigerians, that d party cannot be redeemed, lamenting d crisis via BH & concluded PDP is a failure & d answer is APC. In 2018, “APC is suffering from leadership problems, BH, large scale killings & PDP is d answer “ can u trust Atiku? — Woye (@woye1) July 21, 2018

Picture was taken today 20/7/2018: This beautiful dual lane carriageway road laced with streetlights on both sides leads to @atiku Abubakar's hometown. Kudos to 16 years of @OfficialPDPNig 👏. pic.twitter.com/JKbHt1FoxM — Mallam Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) July 20, 2018