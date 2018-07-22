Politics, Trending

Here is what some Nigerians have to say about Atiku’s presidential bid

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar declared his presidential ambition yesterday in Adamawa state.

The former vice president promised among many things that he would end Boko Haram.

Some Social media commentators in their opinion, argued that Atiku keeps jumping from party to party in search of presidential ticket.

They also recalled hoe Atiku had criticised the People’s Democratic Party, PDP on whose platform he wishes to contest again after he was rejected 2014.

See reactions below


